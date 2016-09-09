Emery takes blame for Paris Saint-Germain draw

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has taken the blame for his side's disappointing 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne on Friday but saw reasons for optimism regardless of the result.

PSG appeared to be cruising to a win that would have sent them top of the Ligue 1 standings after Lucas Moura converted a penalty following a foul on Blaise Matuidi.

But the visitors had other ideas, Robert Beric finishing off a cross from Kevin Malcuit to snatch a point in stoppage time.

"I am the coach and I am responsible. I am the one who demands from my players what they do. I am not angry," Emery told reporters.

"I am fairly satisfied with the game and the result. I am not just looking at the negative moments. I am an optimist. I will try to improve things and look at this game with a calm head. What we did was not enough. It is a matter of keeping on working. I want the players to keep doing what they did last season. I am the one who has to adapt.

"The team will get better when it gets more confidence and gets its own identity. I liked what I saw in the second half more, but it was not enough. But there are reasons for optimism.

"It will be hard to win the league because things are different this season."

Saint-Etienne's coach Christophe Gaultier said he was not pleased with his team's performance despite their fighting spirit earning them a draw and breaking a run of 10 straight losses in all competitions to PSG.

"I am satisfied with the result, yes, but not with the whole game," he said. "It was good in the first period except at the end, in the second we suffered.

"But we showed desire, application, rigor. However, we had too much technical waste and we rushed. The only positive is that we believed in it.

"To equalise like that in the last minute, it's fun, especially after defeats by wide gaps by PSG in the past. There is no relief to end the series of 10 consecutive losses to Paris.

"I was looking especially to frustrate our opponents, but we had a bad use of some balls offensively. I am not satisfied.

"Is it the system or the players? It's probably a little of both."