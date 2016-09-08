Emery wanted to keep Luiz at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed he wanted to keep David Luiz at the club, but the Brazilian defender elected to rejoin Chelsea.

Luiz moved back to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline after two years at the Ligue 1 champions, leaving PSG light on defensive cover.

Emery plans to use Serge Aurier as an emergency centre-back option, although captain Thiago Silva is almost fit to return from a hip injury and make his first PSG appearance of the season.

"The transfer window is over," Emery told reporters ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne on Friday.

"I wanted David Luiz here but he said he had a good offer from Chelsea and he wanted to leave. He knew my position, then he spoke with the club and he obtained his agreement.

"Today we have three central defenders and Serge Aurier can evolve into a central defender with a little work. He can help the team if needed.

"Silva is an important player for the team, a reference for the other players. We'll see how he feels tomorrow but I will not take risks. We will not rush him.

"Marquinhos, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria arrive [back from international duty] today. We will see how they are for tomorrow's game.

"On the other hand, we take our decision for the four injured players: Aurier, Jese, Silva and Javier Pastore. Maxwell had a little pain and did not participate in training on Tuesday and Wednesday. But I want all players to be 100 per cent.

"[Krychowiak] is motivated and he wants to play, so that's good. He will show his qualities when he returns."

Emery has issues in midfield, with Marco Verratti reportedly unhappy with his new playmaker role and Blaise Matuidi upset at not being allowed to join Juventus, but he insisted both players are content.

"I spoke with Matuidi yesterday," Emery said. "He will bring a lot to the team.

"For him it is better that the transfer window is over. Now he knows he is a PSG player. I told him that much is expected of him.

"I spoke with Marco and he said he was happy with his position at eight or 10. For Italy he has played in this position too. For him it is easy as he can play more in front than behind.

"What I want above all is that he participates in the development of the game when we have the ball."