Emery's PSG struggles give Ludogorets hope

Ludogorets coach Giorgi Dermendzhiev hopes his side can capitalise on Unai Emery's early struggles at Paris Saint-Germain when the Ligue 1 giants visit Bulgaria in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The reigning French champions have already lost twice in the league since Emery's appointment in the close season, with the latest coming 2-0 at Toulouse on Friday.

Dermendzhiev is under no illusions as to the task facing his team, but he highlighted PSG's slow adaptation to their new coach and insisted Ludogorets will not be playing with fear.

"PSG have lost twice and they have struggled in the league, but it's a new coach who needs time," he told reporters.

"PSG remains a very good household name, even without Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They have exceptional players; two alone cost them €100million.

"We have no fear of PSG. We will play with respect for this them, but without fear."

Defender Yordan Minev was similarly defiant in his assessment of the Bulgarians' motivation and he was quick to insist that they will not be putting too much focus on a single player, such as Angel Di Maria.

He added: "There is not just Di Maria in this team, there is all the PSG team.

"We will do everything to beat this opponent. Motivation is personal for each player but the team is ready and PSG will see Ludogorets' motivation on the field Wednesday."