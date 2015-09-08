Emotional Rooney delighted to break England record

Wayne Rooney says he could never have dreamt of becoming England's leading goalscorer and stated it ranks as one of his best career achievements.

The England captain scored a late penalty in his side's 2-0 victory over Switzerland in Euro 2016 qualifying at Wembley on Tuesday to move past Bobby Charlton to an unprecedented 50 goals for his country.

Rooney being on the brink of the milestone moment had dominated the pre-match discussion and the Manchester United striker is elated.

"It's a great feeling obviously, I've known I've been close the last few games so to finally do it is a dream come true," he told ITV.

"I was emotional but I'm extremely proud. I'm happy it's done but I can concentrate now on the team and our success in the future.

"Of course, I knew myself it was a big moment but I just picked my corner and put my boot through it to try get as much power as possible.

"The 'keeper got a touch but thankfully it had too much power.

"It's right up there, if not the best [achievement], to be your country's leading scorer before the age of 30. It's something I couldn't dream of and I'm extremely proud."

United and England legend Charlton, a World Cup winner in 1966, had held the record for 45 years and stated afterwards: "I would like to congratulate Wayne on becoming England's leading goalscorer.

"I have always been very proud to hold this record. Playing for my country was always an honour and a privilege and something I did with great pride.

"I obviously cannot deny that I am disappointed that I now don't hold this record, however, I am absolutely delighted that it is Wayne, as captain of my beloved club and country, who now holds this record.

"On behalf of myself and everyone at Manchester United I would like to say congratulations. This is a very proud moment for you and your family. It is a record that I am sure you will hold for a long time, and it is clear to see that you will go on scoring for your club and country for a long time to come."