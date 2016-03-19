Empoli 0 Palermo 0: Novellino's side remain in danger

Palermo remain entrenched in a Serie A relegation battle after playing out an uninspiring 0-0 draw with Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Visitors Palermo had failed to score in their last three league meetings with Marco Giampaolo's side and - with neither side having won a top-flight match since January – a winning goal rarely looked likely.

Robin Quaison headed straight at Lukasz Skorupski in one of Palermo's best chances early on, before both Leandro Paredes and Manuel Pucciarelli were denied by good saves from Stefano Sorrentino at the other end.

Mato Jajalo shot narrowly wide with just two minutes to play as Walter Novellino's men threatened to steal the points, but a draw was all either side deserved in a largely uneventful contest.

Empoli are now 10th in the table, while Palermo sit just two points above third-from-bottom Frosinone, having played a game more than the sides below them.