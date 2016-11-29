Emre Can has no regrets over Bayern Munich exit

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can does not regret his decision to leave Bayern Munich for Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

The Germany international played in the Bayern youth system and was regarded as one of the club's hottest prospects.

However, he left Bayern for Leverkusen after just seven appearances in all competitions, before eventually joining Liverpool in 2014.

"I was very realistic," Can told Sky Sports. "It was very important for me at that time that I play.

"I felt that I was not getting much game time and so I moved to Bayer Leverkusen.

"I think it was the right way because I played a lot of games there.

"Then the offer from Liverpool came."

The 22-year-old has made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for the Anfield side over the past two-and-a-half seasons.