Liverpool report: Cody Gakpo in talks with Bayern Munich, with shock exit on cards

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo could be on the brink of an Anfield exit with his entourage in talks with Bayern Munich.

After winning the Premier League, it appears that Liverpool are refusing to stand still in the transfer market, bringing in Florian Wirtz as a new no.10, after confirming the capture of his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong.

But with a lot money being spent on improving the Reds side, there could be seismic exits, with Gakpo among those who may be on the way out of the club.

Bayern Munich want Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, as a Plan B for having missed out on Wirtz

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is reshaping his attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gakpo has been a hit since arriving on Merseyside from PSV in 2023, scoring 41 goals across three seasons and complementing the likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in attack.

But the move for Wirtz said to be incredibly close, there's the possibility that the Dutchman may be moved from his role on the left-wing to accommodate Arne Slot's new signing – and that has led to interest from elsewhere.

Florian Wirtz could replace Cody Gakpo at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

German publication SportBILD says via Sport Witness that Gakpo's agents are speaking to Bayern Munich, with the forward a possibility to sign after the Bavarians missed out on Wirtz.

The comments relayed suggest that Gakpo is happy remaining at Liverpool and that as much as the 26-year-old is flattered by interest from the Bundesliga champions, he is looking for a reaction from the Reds.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo understands that Slot would rather keep Gakpo, who was ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the season, meaning that these new talks could in fact lead to a new contract and improved wage.

With Liverpool looking to try and keep Diaz while also looking to move on Darwin Nunez, there could be a lot of movement in the Reds frontline this summer, despite Mohamed Salah staying after a drawn-out contract saga.

Arne Slot may have to fight to Gakpo (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were recently linked with Rafael Leao, which if true, could suggest that they are willing to cash in on Gakpo.

Gakpo is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt.