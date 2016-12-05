Emre hits out at Allardyce's style... and slams his chewing gum

Sam Allardyce has been criticised by Emre Belozoglu, who says the scandal which led to the manager's England exit came as no surprise to him after their time at Newcastle United.

The 62-year-old's reign in charge of the national team came to an abrupt end in September after just 67 days.

The position of the former Bolton boss became untenable following an undercover newspaper investigation, which alleged he had suggested there was a way to circumvent the Football Association's rules governing the transfer of players under third-party ownership.

Allardyce was Emre's manager at Newcastle between May 2007 and January 2008, but did not leave a favourable impression on the ex-Turkey international, who now plays for Istanbul Basaksehir.

"I was surprised when he became England coach, but I wasn't surprised at the scandal about him that followed," Emre told FourFourTwo.

"He was a terrible coach – his relationships, innuendo, the way he would chew his gum.

"I had nothing to hide, but he always had secretive walls around him and huge gum that he was chewing constantly!"

Allardyce has been replaced by Gareth Southgate as England manager.