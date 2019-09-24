Ending wait for a trophy can be catalyst for more silverware – McAllister

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister used an example from his own playing career to illustrate his view that winning is a habit as he highlighted the importance of ending the Ibrox club’s long wait for silverware.

The Light Blues’ hectic fixture schedule continues as they travel to Livingston for their Betfred Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday, but McAllister insisted Steven Gerrard’s side would be giving the game their full attention because the competition represents the first opportunity to win a trophy this season.

Rangers have not won a major trophy since 2011 and McAllister believes the first one they get could open the floodgates, just as it did when the Liverpool side both he and Gerrard played for in 2001 won the League Cup, the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.

He said: “I can talk about my experiences. I definitely think that the Worthington (League) Cup victory when I played at Liverpool was the real catalyst to going on and winning that treble, without a shadow of a doubt.

“It gave the players the belief. Liverpool had gone a similar time without winning something, and the players built on it. Once you’ve got one it becomes a bit of a habit.

“I think a first trophy would bring back a greater belief, within the club and the fantastic fan base that we’ve got here – the people that come to Ibrox.

“Getting that first one is crucial. We’re in four competitions. This is an early opportunity to try and get to Hampden.

“It’s the first of the four competitions that we’re in that the final comes upon us so we’re just trying to keep the momentum going.

“People might look at it and say it’s at the bottom of our priority list but no – I think this club needs to win.

“So we’ll be very, very strong and our preparation will be diligent going into this game, just like it’s been in this recent run of great results.”

Livingston are a familiar foe for Rangers, having visited Ibrox less than two weeks ago when Gers came from behind to win 3-1.

McAllister is wary of the threat posed by Livi and expects another tricky test.

He added: “We’ve got to be on our toes. It’s a difficult opponent, we only played them recently. They’re organised, competitive, they’ll be physical.

“They get results. It’s going to be a tough game.”