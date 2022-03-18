England call-up will help Marc Guehi to grow even more – Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes international football will aid the development of Marc Guehi, who is looking to help Crystal Place reach the FA Cup semi-finals before joining up with England.

Having spent last season on loan at Championship side Swansea, the 21-year-old made a permanent exit from Chelsea in the summer and has impressed since arriving at Selhurst Park.

Guehi’s performances for the Eagles this week led to his first senior international call-up as England kick-off their World Cup preparations with friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Former France star Vieira was delighted for the England Under-21s captain, who takes this step at an exciting time for club and country.

“It is really good news,” the Palace boss said. “We are really pleased, we are really happy for him. He’s been working hard and working well.

“To have the call was the target, that was his ambition. We are really pleased for him. As a football club we are proud, of course.

“We see Marc coming and going game after game, and being stronger – and being captain in the last couple of games, taking responsibility.

“He is doing really well and that call will help him to grow as a player and believe more in himself.

“We are really happy for what he has been doing for the football club.”

Guehi is joined in the England squad by Palace team-mate Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea and made his debut against San Marino in November.

The pair are hoping to join up with Gareth Southgate’s men for the Wembley double-header fresh from sealing another trip to the national stadium.

Palace host relegation-threatened Everton in the quarter-finals on Sunday with a semi-final date under the arch up for grabs.

“There is no time to relax,” five-time FA Cup winner Vieira said. “This is a huge game for us and we want to do well, to go as far as we can.

“We are really close to the semi-final, with a home tie to give ourselves the best chance to go to the next round.

“It’s a really exciting game and it’s going to be exciting for Everton as well.

“They’re one game from Wembley and we know how difficult it’ll be, especially after the win they had yesterday.

“We know how they are as a team and it will be difficult, but we’re ready for it.

“There’s a long way to go so for us the conversation is about how well we need to perform to give ourselves the best chance to get through.

“We’re going to play a strong team and want to go to the semi-final.”