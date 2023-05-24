England squad for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers announced – with Southgate favourite Raheem Sterling left out

The England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in June has been announced, and Gareth Southgate has taken the decision to leave Raheem Sterling out of his 25-man squad.

Just six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season has seen the England manager take the difficult decision to omit the Chelsea forward from the squad. A hamstring injury kept him out of the squad for England's March victories over Italy and Ukraine, too.

England travel to Malta on Friday 16 June for their third qualifying game, before welcoming North Macedonia to Old Trafford on Monday 19 June. England are currently top of Group C, with the top two sides qualifying automatically for Euro 2024.

Elsewhere, Eberechi Eze has received his first senior call-up, the 24-year-old's impressive form for Crystal Palace potentially seeing him make his England debut in the coming weeks.

Tyrone Mings and Lewis Dunk also return to the squad. Mings last appeared for the Three Lions against Cote d'Ivoire in March 2022, while Dunk's most recent squad inclusion came more than five years ago, in 2018.

Southgate has also named three right-backs in the squad, with Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker all included.

The majority of the squad will report to St. George’s Park to begin their preparations for the games on Monday 12 June, but the five Manchester City players and Declan Rice will all join up with the team at a later date, due to their involvements in the Champions League and Europa Conference League finals.

England squad vs Malta and North Macedonia in full