Manchester United’s poor 2024-25 campaign which saw them limp to a 15th-placed finish was their worst of the Premier League era and set the scene for a vital transfer window this summer.

It is clear that Ruben Amorim needs to make significant improvements to his squad and an early move for Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha gave supporters hope that the club was beginning the window on the front foot.

But only one more signing has arrived in the shape of 18-year-old Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon, while other moves appear to be stalling and the club still have significant work to do in terms of outgoings.

Amorim sets Mbeumo deadline

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo wants to move to Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer has been Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, with the club having seen bids of £55 million and £62.5 million already rejected by the Bees.

The 25-year-old, who FourFourTwo ranked at no.7 in a list of the best right-wingers in the world last month, has welcomed Manchester United’s interest, but is now showing his frustration that a move has not yet been agreed, according to his Cameroon assistant coach, Ashu Cyprian Besong, who said: “Yes, obviously he’s very frustrated with how long it’s taken.”

Mbeumo netted 20 Premier League goals last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it would now appear that Red Devils boss Amorim also wants to see the situation resolved immediately, with the Mirror reporting that he wants a deal finalised before his side jets out to the US for their pre-season tour.

Manchester United begin their tour on July 22 when they head stateside for games against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton, giving the club a week to break Brentford’s resolve.

"As it stands at the minute we don't have an agreement in place for him to leave,” Brentford director of football Phil Giles told BBC Sport at the end of June. “It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay.

“It has to be the right deal for Brentford, any club will tell you that. If it's not right deal why would we do it?”

Ruben Amorim's side travel to the USA next week (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Amorim is right to put a deadline on Manchester United’s pursuit of Mbeumo, as the club are not in a place where they can afford to drag their feet in the market this summer, especially given how some of their rivals are strengthening already.

Mbeumo – who is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt – enjoyed an excellent season last time out, scoring 20 goals and notching up eight assists, and would be a superb addition to most Premier League sides.

Manchester United clearly need to move players on this summer and injecting some urgency into proceedings may be exactly what they need at this point.