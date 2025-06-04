No mini Messi, Queen of Stops or brick wall Bright: How much will the absentees affect England's Euros chances?

England's Euros chances have been hit by the shocking revelations which have impacted the squad in the build-up to the major tournament.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby have both announced their international retirements, while defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection because she is not 100% "physically or mentally".

But how will their absences affect the team?

England's Euros chances: Lionesses still among favourites

Millie Bright will not be at the Euros this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The circumstances around all three players not being in the squad are very different.

Earps has not gone into the specifics of her decision but it was thought she was going to be selected for the squad, albeit as a number two to Hannah Hampton.

Mary Earps has retired from England duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirby, meanwhile, was told she was not going to play a part. She moved up her retirement plans and ruled herself out of being on standby in case of injury to another player.

And Bright is putting herself first in order to prolong her career.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But there is no doubt that the team will be weaker without all three of them. Earps, Kirby and Bright started all of the Euro 2022 matches, a tournament England won.

Their status within the team is also plain to see with the nicknames they have been given. Earps is known as the Queen of Stops, Bright is the brick wall in defence and Kirby was dubbed mini Messi.

Fran Kirby wanted to be on the plane this summer but Sarina Wiegman has said she will not be going (Image credit: Getty Images)

They also have an abundance of experience that the team will now not be privy to at the tournament. Kirby would not have been there regardless of her retirement announcement with Wiegman going in another direction, but FourFourTwo believes her non-selection is a mistake.

Kirby has been in the squad for 11 years and has been in almost every situation a footballer can be at a major tournament. That experience and leadership is invaluable and would have been even more critical now the leadership voice of Bright isn't there.

Earps' expertise would have been incredible for Hampton, who has never played in a major tournament before.

While England's chances of defending their title have taken blows by the three players not being included, the Lionesses will still be amongst the favourites to the lift the trophy.

They are the holders and have put in some impressive performances in the last few months, the last quality outing coming in a 6-0 defeat of Portugal last Friday.

Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson are among the stars still in the team (Image credit: Getty Images)

England also still have an abundance of talent in their ranks. Players like Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Alex Greenwood are at Sarina Wiegman's disposal.

Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway's recoveries from injury have undoubtedly boosted the side.

The real questions will be answered at the tournament, which starts on 2 July. Do England have enough in their arsenal to overcome Spain? If Hampton gets injured can the likes of Khiara Keating step up and do a good job? And do the Lionesses have enough experience in their ranks to overcome problems that will inevitably come their way?

All of those will be answered in due course and fans will be hoping they have other answers than wishing the three absentees were in the team.