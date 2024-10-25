England Euros winners: Where are they now?

England Euros winners were crowned in 2022 after they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.

It was a historic moment with it being the Lionesses' first major trophy and the first for any English senior team since 1966.

But where are the team now? And are they all still playing? Here's all you need to know.

England Euros winners: Who is still playing?

Beth Mead, left, and Ellen White both scored during the winning Euros campaign (Image credit: John Walton)

Lionesses all-time top scorer Ellen White, who started every match of the 2022 Euros, retired after the tournament.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City player, who scored two goals in the competition, announced her retirement in August 2022. She finished her England career with 113 caps and 52 goals.

Mary Earps played every minute of Euro 2022 (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

White is now a pundit and commentator in football.

Another Lionesses star also hung up her boots after winning the Euros. Jill Scott, who was a substitute throughout the Euros, said she would retire from football in August 2022 after winning 161 caps for England and scoring 27 goals.

Scott, who played for clubs like Man City and Everton, went on to participate in reality TV show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. She is now heavily involved in the media and is a pundit.

Rachel Daly announced in April 2024 she would retire from England duty but would still playing club football. Her final match for the Lionesses was a Euros qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. The player, who could compete as a forward and a defender, won 84 caps and scored 16 goals.

VIDEO How Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

Daly plays for Aston Villa, having signed for them just after her Euros win in August 2022 from Houston Dash. In FourFourTwo's view Daly bowed out from the international game while still playing some of her best football but she is one of the best examples of choosing when to stop playing. Daly said she wanted to have more time with her family.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, who played every minute of the Euros campaign, played for Manchester United in 2022. She went on to win the FA Cup with the club before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

Earps has continued to be Sarina Wiegman's first choice keeper and played a pivotal role in the team reaching the World Cup final in 2023. She is being challenged for the number one shirt by Hannah Hampton, who also won the Euros.

Hampton did not get a minute at the 2022 Euros as Earps started every game. After the Euros she struggled to get into the England team for a good few months but she broke back in for the 2023 World Cup. The goalkeeper was playing for Aston Villa when she was selected for the Euros squad but she moved to Chelsea in July 2023. She has gone on to be the Blues first-choice keeper.

The third goalkeeper in the winning Euros team was Ellie Roebuck. She is now playing for Barcelona after moving from Man City in the summer of 2024. Roebuck struggled with injury in the 2023/24 season and has not been named in an England squad since 2023.

Defender Millie Bright has continued to be a consistent presence in the England team since the Euros aside from missing a few games because of injury. She was named England captain for the 2023 World Cup. Bright has also remained at Chelsea and has since been named captain.

Lucy Bronze, who is also a part of the defensive line, spent two seasons at Barcelona after winning the Euros and added to her trophy collection. In the 2024 summer she moved to Chelsea on a free transfer. Bronze has continued to clock up England caps during that time, including the 2023 World Cup.

Lucy Bronze has over 100 caps for England

Jess Carter has also remained a firm feature of the England squad and took part in the World Cup. She has moved clubs though as she transferred from Chelsea to National Women's Soccer League club Gotham in the summer of 2024.

Manchester City's Alex Greenwood has only progressed in her performances for England since the Euros. A lot of fans and commentators wanted her to be named the 2023 World Cup player of the tournament. However, after England lost to Spain in the final Aitana Bonmati won the gong. Greenwood remains at City and is now captain after the retirement of Steph Houghton.

Demi Stokes did not play a minute at the Euros and has not played for England since the tournament. Stokes has not retired from international football. When she was selected for the Euros she played for Man City but in July 2024 she moved to Championship side Newcastle.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is another player who did not get any minutes at the Euros. The Arsenal player has continued to be picked for camps and squads, being included in the World Cup team. At club Arsenal she has become an integral part of their team.

Fran Kirby was an important cog in England's team during the Euros, starting every game. However, due to injury she was not a part of the team who played in the World Cup. Injuries have hampered Kirby a lot since the Euros but she continues to impress at club level and features regularly in the national team. Kirby was at Chelsea during the Euros but moved to Brighton in the summer of the 2024 after nine years with the Blues.

Midfielder Georgia Stanway standout moment of the 2022 Euros came in the quarter-finals. She scored the winner in extra time against Spain. Stanway is consistently selected by Wiegman and it's clear to see why. She is a central player for Bayern Munich, a club she moved to in 2022 from Man City.

The commentary by Robyn Cowen during the Euros final is synonymous with the game and her line of "Ella Toone" when she scored the opener against Germany lives on for fans. Toone is another player continually selected by Wiegman and she added to her famous goals at the World Cup. She scored a stunner against Australia in the semi-final. The goal meant she became the first England player, men or women's, to score in a quarter-final, semi-final and final at a major tournament. Toone is a life long Manchester United fan and still plays for the club.

Sarina Wiegman was the first manager to win back-to-back Euros title with two separate teams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Walsh's performances across the Euros were impressive but in the final she found another level. She was named player of the final with a performance which featured a perfectly weighted pass to find Toone for the opening goal. Walsh moved to Barcelona in September 2022 and has won multiple trophies since.

Leah Williamson captained England to their Euros win and still has skipper duties. The only time she has not been selected for England is when she was suffering from an ACL injury, which ruled her out of the World Cup. She has only ever played for Arsenal and is still with the Gunners.

Then-Chelsea player Beth England did not win any minutes for England at the Euros. She has struggled for England game time since and even moved from Chelsea to Tottenham to get more minutes to make the World Cup squad. She did make the squad and picked up some minutes but has been scarcely involved since then. England plays for Spurs at club level and is the club captain.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp is going from strength-to-strength for club and country. She had an impressive World Cup campaign and is always selected by Wiegman. Hemp still plays for City and impresses week-in, week-out.

Beth Mead was the player of the tournament and the top scorer at the Euros but she wasn't able to capitalise on her good form at the World Cup as she ruptured her ACL, ruling her out of the tournament. But since returning to the pitch in October 2023 it has been like she was never away for club and country. Mead plays for Arsenal at club level.

Nikita Parris did play at the Euros but she was always used as a substitute and she has struggled to get back into the team since the winning campaign. She did not make the World Cup squad but she continues to push for a spot on the team. Parris moved to Manchester United in August 2022 and despite being a consistent scorer for the team she left to join Brighton in the summer of 2024.

Alessia Russo was used as a substitute for White during the Euros but after her retirement the Arsenal star has claimed a lot more starts. Russo's good outings during the Euros, including a backheel goal against Sweden, has made her a firm fan favourite. She had an incredible World Cup tournament and was named England player of the year for the 2023/24 season. Russo moved from Manchester United to Arsenal in July 2023.