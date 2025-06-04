Lionesses Euros squad predicted: James and Parris in but no room for Le Tissier

England manager Sarina Wiegman will announce her 23-player Euros squad on Thursday with fans waiting to see who has made the cut.

The boss will not be able to choose Mary Earps as she announced her shock retirement just five weeks out from the major tournament.

Fran Kirby will also not be in the mix as Wiegman said she would not be going, resulting in the star's immediate international retirement. Millie Bright has also withdrawn from selection.

Lionesses Euros squad: Will Lauren James be fit?

Lauren James has not played since April (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the question marks for the squad announcement is if Lauren James will be fit enough to be included.

She has not played for country or club since she sustained a hamstring issue in April. But FourFourTwo predicts she will be included in Wiegman's 23 because of what she brings when she is 100 per cent fit.

Aggie Beever-Jones scored a hat-trick against Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Agyemang impressed when she scored just seconds after making her debut against Belgium but she has struggled for minutes ever since.

Wiegman chose to sub on Aggie Beever-Jones against Spain instead of Agyemang and for that reason we think the Arsenal youngster will miss out.

In her stead, Nikita Parris will go to add experience and leadership to the group.

It is unlikely she will play many minutes of the tournament but her voice is one that will be valuable in camp and on game day.

Nikita Parris was part of the squad who won the Euros in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final selection choice that fans are discussing is if Wiegman will take Maya Le Tissier. The Manchester United defender has been one of the club's key players and has been for the past few seasons.

Despite her great form, she continues to struggle to get consistent minutes with England. In the past Wiegman has preferred the likes of Esme Morgan and FourFourTwo thinks the manager will side with the Washington Spirit player once again.

Le Tissier, for us, is the clear choice to take to Switzerland but Wiegman will pick Morgan.

Maya Le Tissier is Manchester United's captain (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo's Lionesses squad prediction

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Ella Toone (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea), Jess Park (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Brighton), Lauren James (Chelsea)