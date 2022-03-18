English teams avoid each other in quarter-final draw of the Champions League

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.

Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponents

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring Real Madrid’s third goal against PSG (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable comeback and 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City’s opponents

The three-time competition runners-up return to Manchester for a fascinating clash against Manchester City in the final eight. Diego Simeone’s men won LaLiga last season but have long since been out of the title race this time around, although they have picked up form of late and managed to knock out Manchester United in the last 16. Wily, well-drilled Atleti followed up a 1-1 first-leg draw in Spain by securing a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the hosts were stifled.

Benfica – Liverpool’s opponents

Benfica knocked Ajax out of the Champions League (Peter Dejong/AP)

Having surprisingly emerged from a group including Bayern Munich and Barcelona, caretaker boss Nelson Verissimo masterminded a memorable last-16 win against Ajax. The sides drew 2-2 in the first leg in Lisbon and Benfica dug deep in Amsterdam to eke out a 1-0 triumph through Darwin Nunez’s late header. The Uruguay international is the star of a side enjoying a fine Champions League run during a season when their Primeira Liga hopes are already over.