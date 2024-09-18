Quiz! Can you name every Champions League finalist to have played in the Premier League since 2000?

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz as we celebrate the return of the Champions League with an epic teaser for you.

That's right. We're asking you to name every single Champions League finalist to play in the Premier League since 2000. It's a big'un!

That's 24 years' worth of finals, so there are a lot of players to consider. Plenty of Premier League sides have made the final, but there are dozens of players who landed in England either before or after they made the big game with another team.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alamy) QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

This list includes some of the best players of the modern era, plus plenty of players whose star didn't burn as bright, but they were able to feature in Europe's biggest club game.

To confirm, we're looking for any player to have played in a Champions League final – whether starting or off the bench – and to have played for any club in the Premier League, whether said English club made the Champions League themselves. Got it?

We've put 20 minutes on the clock and there are a whopping 219 players to get. Good luck – you'll need it!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name England's all-time appearance makers since 1990?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive Brazilians ever?

Quiz! Can you name the players, teams and coaches to have unlocked these landmark achievements?

Quiz! Can you name these 40 Premier League cult heroes?

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?