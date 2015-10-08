'Enough is enough' - IOC president Bach slams FIFA

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, has urged FIFA to "act swiftly to regain credibility" in the wake of Sepp Blatter being relieved of his duties amid a host of internal suspensions.

FIFA president Blatter was one of three senior officials - along with Michel Platini and Jerome Valcke - provisionally suspended for 90 days by the organisation's Ethics Committee on Thursday, while Chung Mong-joon was banned from all football activity for six years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs.

The investigation into Blatter's conduct relates to allegations that he signed an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) in 2005, while he is also accused of making a "disloyal payment" in 2011 to Platini, whose bid to replace Blatter as FIFA president appears all but over.

Blatter, who denies any wrongdoing, has subsequently been replaced by Issa Hayatou at the helm of world football's governing body.

And Bach believes the latest developments at FIFA should represent a watershed moment.

In a statement, Bach said: "Enough is enough. We hope that now, finally, everyone at FIFA has at last understood that they cannot continue to remain passive.

"They must act swiftly to regain credibility because you cannot forever dissociate the credibility of FIFA from the credibility of football.

"FIFA must realise that this is now about more than just a list of candidates. This is also a structural problem and will not be solved simply by the election of a new president.

"They must do two things immediately: they must accelerate and deepen the reform process in order to comply with accountability, transparency and all the principles of good governance, as expressed in our reform programme, Olympic Agenda 2020.

"They should also be open for a credible external presidential candidate of high integrity, to accomplish the necessary reforms and bring back stability and credibility to FIFA."