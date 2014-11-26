Enrique 'never fed up' of seeing Messi magic

The Barcelona boss watched on as the Argentine superstar netted a hat-trick in their 4-0 rout of APOEL Nicosia.

Messi surpassed Raul's mark of 71 in style in Cyprus, with his first goal in the clash - making it 2-0 in favour of Barca - taking him clear as the outright leader in the European top tier before he finished the contest on 74 goals.

The goal that took Messi ahead was just another classy finish from the 96-time Argentina international, as he diverted Rafinha's shot on goal past APOEL goalkeeper Urko Pardo.

Luis Enrique said he will not tire of watching the 27-year-old weave his magic.

"Everyone can compare Messi with whoever they want but we have the luck of having him training with us every day and we never [get] fed up of watching him, obviously, and watching those things he does on the pitch," the Barca coach said.

The record was yet another individual accolade for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who also has the most hat-tricks (five), most goals in one game (five) and most goals in the knockout stage (31) to his name in the UEFA Champions League.