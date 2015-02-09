Enrique: No magic recipe for Barcelona revival

The Catalan giants stretched their winning run to nine games in all competitions with a 5-2 La Liga hammering of Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Ruthless Barca have scored 34 goals in that impressive sequence of victories and Luis Enrique insisted he did not go back to the drawing board following the setback against David Moyes' side.

The Barca coach said: "There has not been any change. It is something you made up. It's brilliant for journalism. There isn't any change after San Sebastian (when Barcelona lost 1-0). We have the same idea.

"Barcelona is the same team since the first week and it will be the same until 38th week. Circumstances are different in each game and we have a rival in front of us.

"Players are not machines. Sometimes they are in a top level, others they are not. We all make mistakes, me first. I know you like a lot to ask "What happened? What did it change?", but there is not a magic recipe which changed this.

"Barcelona is the same through the season. We would like to be always in a high level but that's impossible."

Sunday's win in Bilbao ensured Barca are now only a point behind leaders Real Madrid, who were on the end of a 4-0 hammering by city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.