Enrique not listening to Barca speculation

The former Barcelona B coach has been touted as a potential candidate to succeed Martino at Camp Nou if the Argentine leaves at the end of the season, but Enrique remains focused on Celta.

Enrique, an ex-Barca player, has impressed in his first season in charge at the Balaidos, guiding the club to mid-table security having only just avoid relegation 12 months ago.

The 43-year-old signed a two-year contract on his arrival at Celta and is keen to see out the remainder of his contract at the Galician club.

"It seems amazing that talk about my future, but I live in the present and all these (reports) are speculation," he told a press conference on Friday. "I always want to fulfil (his) contract. I'm focused on the last three games.

"I do not know why now everyone interested with my contract.

"It is the same as at the start of the season, nothing has changed. I will not get into this game.

"The only thing that interests me is the game with Osasuna (on Saturday)."