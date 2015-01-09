Enrique unfazed by mixed Barcelona reception

Neymar's brace, and goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, saw Barca to the convincing win in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie.

Reports of unrest have surfaced at Barca, and Luis Enrique was cheered and booed by the team's fans.

But he said the fans' support of the players was of the utmost importance.

“I want to see the support they give to the players in a positive light," Luis Enrique told his media conference.

“It’s the players that need the fans because they are the protagonists. Support from the fans is a basic factor for winning trophies.”

Luis Enrique was delighted with the performance of his side, particularly the speed and movement with which they played.

"I think the team was fast and intense," he said.

"They switched position and were careful whenever they lost the ball. We didn’t give our opponents a chance. As far as behaviour and attitude go, they did what they have always been doing."

It has been an up-and-down campaign for Barca, who sit second and a point behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

But Luis Enrique is confident the best is yet to come from his team.

"Our supporters have always been confident about us," he said.

"I can see that they have faith in the team because of the attitude they show … I am super-confident that we are ready for the rest of the season and I’m trying to get that confidence across to the team."