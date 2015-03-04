Eredivise Preview: Extra motivation for Twente

Twente, who had lost four consecutive league fixtures before last week's draw with NAC Breda, were docked three points by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) this week for failing to reduce debts racked up during the renovation of their home stadium – De Grolsch Veste – in 2011.

The deduction sees the Enschede outfit drop a place in the Eredivisie standings to ninth, six points adrift of the UEFA Europa League play-off positions.

"We had been informed as a staff that this scenario could play out, we have to accept it and continue to fight as a team," said Twente coach Alfred Schreuder.

"The team owe it to themselves and the supporters to get a result – we know that we are going through a tough financial time but it is very annoying to be punished in this way."

Leaders PSV will be looking to bounce back from their home loss against second-placed Ajax last time out – which halted their remarkable 17-match unbeaten run – with a victory against struggling Go Ahead Eagles, who were beaten by bottom club Dordrecht last week.

Ajax will be confident of extending their four game unbeaten streak when they host Excelsior, who dispatched Europa League chasing Heerenveen 3-0 last week.

Fourth-placed Feyenoord could leapfrog AZ – who travel to Utrecht – by beating lowly NAC Breda, while Vitesse would extend their winning run to seven with victory at Heracles.

PEC Zwolle, without a point from their previous four fixtures, will look to return to winning ways as they host Cambuur, with Heerenveen – who have struggled on the road this term – facing a tough trip to in-form ADO Den Haag.

In the weekend's remaining fixture, out-of-sorts Groningen will hope to secure their first success in six as they host Dordrecht, fresh off just their second win of the season.