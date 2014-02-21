Eredivisie: ADO Den Haag 3 Go Ahead Eagles 2

The hosts got off to a flying start and were 2-0 up within 12 minutes, only to see their opponents twice come back to within a goal and give them a real scare.

Henk Fraser's side jumped out of the drop zone and into 13th place courtesy of the win, just a point behind their opponents, with all their rivals to play over the weekend.

Mike van Duinen opened the scoring after five minutes, latching onto an excellent pass from Tom Beugelsdijk to slot home.

Seven minutes later Danny Bakker doubled the advantage by rising highest to nod home Danny Holla's free-kick as the visitors struggled to get going.

They did get themselves back into the match midway through the first half however, thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Gianni Zuiverloon.

Erik Falkenberg was denied by the onrushing Robert Zwinkels, but the ball rebounded off the face of the backtracking Zuiverloon and into the empty net.

Den Haag began the second half the way they had the first and restored their two-goal cushion as Roland Alberg swept the ball home after an almighty scramble inside the area.

Once again the visitors pulled themselves back into the game, two substitutes combining in the 73rd minute as Marnix Kolder planted a fine header beyond Zwinkels from Xander Houtkoop's left-wing cross.

They pushed hard for an equaliser in the final stages but it would not come as the hosts held on for a vital three points.