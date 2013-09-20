Eredivisie: Go Ahead Eagles 0 Cambuur 0

The result extends newly promoted Cambuur's unbeaten record to three matches, but they required a battling defensive effort reminiscent of their goalless draw at PSV last month in order to take a point.

Cambuur's cause was hampered in the 43rd minute by the sending off of Martijn Van Der Laan, who was given a straight red card.

Van Der Laan lunged stupidly at Go Ahead Eagles striker Xander Houtkoop and caught him high, and his side could have had no complaints about the decision.

In an entertaining match that saw the woodwork hit four times, Go Ahead Eagles dominated proceedings after the break.

But they could not find the all-important goal, with substitute Jeffrey Rijsdijk coming the closest to scoring with just three minutes remaining.

Only moments after replacing Houtkoop, Rijsdijk struck the inside of the post with an effort on goal, as Dwight Lodeweges' side won themselves a hard-fought point.

Cambuur now sit seventh in the Eredivisie table, with the Go Ahead Eagles behind in eighth by virtue of goal difference.