Eredivisie: Heerenveen 0 ADO Den Haag 0

The visitors were looking to end a streak that has seen them fail to claim a maximum-point haul since a 3-2 victory over Willem II on November 8.

But instead they were reliant on goalkeeper Robert Zwinkels to help keep them in a game that was dominated by the hosts.

Marten de Roon was among those to be denied by Zwinkels, the midfielder's 28th minute free-kick brilliantly kept out as the 31-year-old flew to his left to prevent the ball from finding the bottom corner.

However, Zwinkels was perhaps fortunate to stay on the field in the 50th minute when he flung Heerenveen striker Marc Uth to the ground in an off-the-ball incident.

Both teams pressed to try and find a winner in the closing stages, Mike van Duinen going closest for Den Haag as he was denied from point-blank range by Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Neither side could find a way through, though, with the two teams left to settle for a draw that for the time being moves Den Haag out of the relegation play-off places.