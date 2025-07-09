England vs the Netherlands live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch the Lionesses' must-win Euro 2025 match
England vs the Netherlands is a crucial match in Group D at the major tournament
Watch England vs the Netherlands and see if the Lionesses can get their European Championship title defence back on track, with free live streams available globally.
► Date: Wednesday, July 9
► Kick-off time: 18:00 CET (local) / 17:00 BST (UK) / 12:00 ET (US)
► Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
► Free stream: BBC (UK)
► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal
The game is a must-win for England to keep their hopes of a trophy alive at Euro 2025.
England lost their opener to France and while a draw tonight would not knock them out, it would severely damage their hopes.
The fixture will kick-off at 17:00 BST on Wednesday, July 9.
Read on to find out how to watch England vs the Netherlands live streams from anywhere.
Watch England vs the Netherlands in the UK
England vs the Netherlands will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, BBC, with the game going out on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.
Coverage starts at 4pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 5pm kick-off on Wednesday July 9.
BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.
England vs the Netherlands preview
The Netherlands' campaign got off to the perfect start against Wales with a 3-0 win.
Their all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema also scored her 100th international goal in the match too.
A win this evening for the Dutch would secure them knockout football but they will have to down the defending champions in the process.
In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 1-1 draw..
