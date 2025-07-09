England vs the Netherlands live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch the Lionesses' must-win Euro 2025 match

Can the Lionesses get their title defence back on track?

Watch England vs the Netherlands and see if the Lionesses can get their European Championship title defence back on track, with free live streams available globally.

England vs the Netherlands key info ► Date: Wednesday, July 9 ► Kick-off time: 18:00 CET (local) / 17:00 BST (UK) / 12:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich ► Free stream: BBC (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

The game is a must-win for England to keep their hopes of a trophy alive at Euro 2025.

England lost their opener to France and while a draw tonight would not knock them out, it would severely damage their hopes.

The fixture will kick-off at 17:00 BST on Wednesday, July 9.

Read on to find out how to watch England vs the Netherlands live streams from anywhere.

Watch England vs the Netherlands in the UK

England vs the Netherlands will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, BBC, with the game going out on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 4pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 5pm kick-off on Wednesday July 9.

BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch England vs the Netherlands from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

England vs the Netherlands preview

England are looking for consistent wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands' campaign got off to the perfect start against Wales with a 3-0 win.

Their all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema also scored her 100th international goal in the match too.

A win this evening for the Dutch would secure them knockout football but they will have to down the defending champions in the process.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 1-1 draw..