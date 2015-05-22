Eredivisie play-offs: Go Ahead suffer surprise defeat, NAC win

Go Ahead Eagles' place in the Eredivisie hangs by a thread after they were beaten 1-0 by De Graafschap in their promotion play-off first leg.

After finishing 17th in the regular season, Go Ahead must now win their home match if they want to have any chance of staying in the top flight.

Ted van de Pavert netted his first league goal of the season with 12 minutes to play at the Stadion de Vijverberg on Friday, giving the Eerste Divisie side a narrow advantage.

NAC Breda managed to avoid a surprise defeat, though, as they beat VVV Venlo 1-0, Guyon Fernandez netting the decisive goal on the half hour.

There was also a dramatic win for Volendam, substitute Kevin van Kippersluis netting immediately after coming on in stoppage time to earn a 2-1 victory over Eindhoven – who had equalised only 60 seconds earlier.

Elsewhere, Marc Hocher's 14th-minute strike gave Roda JC a 1-0 triumph at Emmen.