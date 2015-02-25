Eredivisie Preview: Last chance saloon for Ajax

Chasing a record fifth consecutive Eredivisie crown, Frank de Boer's side are 14 points adrift of leaders PSV and defeat at the weekend would surely spell the end of their aspirations.

But the build-up to the game has largely been dominated by speculation surrounding the coach's position at the Amsterdam Arena.

De Boer has been linked with a move away from the club, with Premier League side Newcastle United mentioned as a possible destination for him.

However, the former Netherlands international's agent Guido Albers has stated that he believes De Boer will stay with Ajax, while his brother Ronald told talkSPORT he was "90 per cent sure" his sibling will remain in the Dutch capital.

That would be a boost to the club in the long-term, but for now De Boer's focus will be on putting more pressure on a PSV team that seems to be in touching distance of breaking Ajax's monopoly on the title.

Feyenoord and AZ can both gain ground on Ajax should PSV complete the league double over De Boer's men. The pair are six points adrift of Ajax, whose place in the UEFA Champions League for next season is far from secure.

Both Feyenoord and AZ should be confident of keeping their top-two ambitions alive in games with Utrecht and Willem II respectively.

Bottom club Dordrecht will be aiming to cut their six-point gap to NAC Breda - who occupy the relegation play-off spot - with a win over Go Ahead Eagles.

NAC face the more difficult challenge of a trip to Twente as they seek to move level with Heracles Almelo, who visit Cambuur.

Elsewhere, Vitesse host PEC Zwolle in a clash between two teams chasing a UEFA Europa League play-off berth, Heerenveen visit Excelsior and Groningen welcome ADO Den Haag to Euroborg.