Friday Football Quiz, episode 74: Can you get 20 correct answers?
20 questions to help end the working week in style
Back once again, for the renegade master: it’s time for our weekly Friday Football Quiz.
We've got an absolute cracker for you this week, with questions on Birmingham City, Dutch football and even Manchester City's goalscoring heroes.
Missed any of our quizzing episodes up to this point? Check the archive to turn back time and relive our 73 previous editions.
LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 73
Our Friday Football Quiz has always been the same, but in case you need a jog of the old memory box. Read on...
There are 20 questions to sink your teeth into and, as it’s the end of the working week, we’re putting no time limit on you for getting the answers back to us.
Stuck on a particular question? Fear not, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.
Don’t forget to share this quiz with your mates and comment your scores below to see who really knows their stuff.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
You've just conquered the Friday Football Quiz, proving your weekend-ready football brain – but don't stop there as we offer you a selection of further teasers.
First on the list, a truly monumental challenge for the geographically inclined football fanatic. Can you name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000? It's a grand tour of the continent's most iconic arenas, from storied grounds to modern marvels.
Next, a fascinating dive into the unique fabric of the Premier League. Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality? And then, can you name every club at the 2025 Club World Cup? It's a look back at the summer that's just been.
If your heart beats for the Catalan giants, our next offering is tailor-made. Can you name Barcelona's top scorers since 2000? It's a glittering roll call of attacking prowess from the Camp Nou's modern era. Finally, for a look at the future of the game (and its eye-watering price tags), can you name the 50 most expensive teenagers of all time? More below the line, as ever…
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.