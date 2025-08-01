Friday Football Quiz, episode 74: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Back once again, for the renegade master: it’s time for our weekly Friday Football Quiz.

We've got an absolute cracker for you this week, with questions on Birmingham City, Dutch football and even Manchester City's goalscoring heroes.

Missed any of our quizzing episodes up to this point? Check the archive to turn back time and relive our 73 previous editions.

Our Friday Football Quiz has always been the same, but in case you need a jog of the old memory box. Read on...

There are 20 questions to sink your teeth into and, as it’s the end of the working week, we’re putting no time limit on you for getting the answers back to us.

Stuck on a particular question? Fear not, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.

Don’t forget to share this quiz with your mates and comment your scores below to see who really knows their stuff.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

