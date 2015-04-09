Eredivisie Preview: PSV close in on the title

Cocu's men have been dominant this season, at one point stringing together a run of 16 wins and one draw from their 17 matches between early October and late February.

Defeats to Ajax and Feyenoord since then have delayed their charge slightly, but a favourable set of results in the 30th round of action would see the club take the title for the first tme since 2008.

Ahead of their home clash with PEC Zwolle on Friday, PSV enjoy a 10-point lead over nearest challengers Ajax, who have won the league in each of the past four seasons.

Should PSV take all three points against Zwolle, defeat for Ajax at relegation-threatened Heracles the following day would see hand the leaders an unassailable advantage at the summit.

﻿The man in charge of PSV's last triumph in 2008 was Sef Vergoossen and he says it is about time Ajax were unseated as the top club in Dutch football.

"It's been too long ago that PSV became champions," he told ANP.

"Another champion makes everyone awake again. It is time that Ajax are relieved by another club."

Like PSV, Feyenoord will also be hoping Ajax slip up at Heracles, as they trail their fierce rivals by six points in the race for the second and final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

They, too, are on the road this weekend with a visit mid-table Willem II on Sunday.

At the wrong end of the table, Dordecht are eight points adrift at the bottom and, with only five games to spare, have it all to do to avoid the drop.

They travel to NAC Breda, who are one of the two sides just above Dordrect in the relegation play-off positions.

The other is Go Ahead Eagles, who will be desperate to end a losing streak of six matches when they welcome Twente.

Excelsior and ADO Den Haag will not consider themselves safe yet, but they can earn some extra breathing space when they take on Vitesse and Utrecht respectively.

Elsewhere, Heerenveen host AZ and Cambuur go to Groningen.