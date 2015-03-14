Eredivisie Wrap: NAC Breda leave it late

Breda, who are in the Eredivisie's relegation play-off spaces, were four points adrift of 15th-placed Eagles before the encounter at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.

And there was little to separate the teams on the pitch for the majority of the encounter until Tighadouini showed the Eagles defence a clean pair of heels and coolly slotted home in time added on - moving the hosts one point adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, Twente boosted their hopes of finishing in the UEFA Europa League play-off spots with two late goals in a 2-0 triumph over PEC Zwolle.

Financial problems saw Twente docked three points earlier this month, but goals from Renato Tapia and Hakim Ziyech moved Alfred Schreuder's men within five points adrift of seventh-placed Heerenveen, who play on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cambuur were 3-1 victors against Utrecht and Excelsior were defeated 3-2 by Willem II.