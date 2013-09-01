Eredivisie Wrap: PSV held, Go Ahead Eagles soar

The Eindhoven side were celebrating their 100th anniversary, and could have gone top with a win, but there were few thrills as the slipped to their fourth consecutive game in all competitions without victory.

PSV had the most of possession and fired in more shots than their opponents, but a lack of accuracy cost both sides as they each only managed two on target.

Phillip Cocu saw his side eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the play-off stage by Milan in midweek and will hope they come back from the international break refreshed.

Elsewhere, Erik Falkenburg hit a hat-trick as Go Ahead Eagles thrashed RKC Waalwijk 4-1.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international joined the Eagles on loan from AZ in early August and opened his account in fine style as they secured their second win of the season.

He hit two first-half goals within the first 20 minutes before notching his third and final goal just after the hour mark. Denzil Slager hit a consolation for Waalwijk, who drop to 13th.

Twente escaped with a 1-1 draw at home to Heerenveen as Rasmus Bengtsson struck in the 90th minute.

Midfielder Joey Van der Berg had put Marco van Basten's men ahead on 64 minutes. The draw means both sides are locked just outside the top two positions.

Heracles were denied late in the game against PSV last weekend, but managed to hold on to their lead this week as they beat Den Haag 1-0 at home.

The hosts dominated, firing in 15 shots, with the visitors only able to muster three. Australian defender Jason Davidson broke the deadlock on the half-hour with Heracles failing to add to that goal, but remaining comfortable throughout.