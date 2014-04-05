Eredivisie Wrap: Roda boosted by Breda defeat to Twente

If Go Ahead Eagles, NAC and ADO Den Haag - who play Utrecht on Sunday - had all gained points this weekend, then rock-bottom Roda would have needed to avoid defeat in Sunday's match against AZ to prevent themselves being consigned to a guaranteed bottom-three finish.

However, results on Saturday proved favourable for Jon Dahl Tomasson's charges as NAC went down 2-0 against Twente at the Rat Verlegh Stadion thanks to goals from Felipe Gutierrez and Dusan Tadic.

It also boosts Twente's chances of securing a UEFA Champions League berth, while Go Ahead look all but clear of the relegation picture thanks to an action-packed 2-1 win at Heracles.

A goal down to a Mikhail Rosheuvel effort, Deniz Turuc and Erik Falkenburg helped turn the match on its head, with Jarchinio Antonia's late dismissal failing to deny the visitors victory.

With places yet to be confirmed at the bottom, things are starting to take shape in the hunt for European spots, with Vitesse able to bolster their prospects of an automatic UEFA Europa League place against title-chasing on Sunday after Heerenveen saw off PSV.

While Heerenveen have little hope of reaching the automatic qualification places for Europe's second-tier competition, they put a dent in PSV's chances of finishing in the top four.

Bilal Basacikoglu gave the hosts a half-time lead before Rajiv van La Parra and Alfred Finnbogason added one each in the final 11 minutes as PSV were beaten for a second time in a row without coach Phillip Cocu, who is recovering from surgery.

After an eventful week off the field for Cambuur, there were plenty of talking points on it at the Goffertstadion as they drew 1-1 with NEC in an ill-tempered affair that saw three players given their marching orders.

Cambuur are currently without a head coach following Dwight Lodeweges' move to bring forward his resignation after fans protested at his decision to move to Heerenveen at the end of the campaign.

The sides went in level at 1-1 thanks to goals from Geoffrey Castillion and Mart Dijkstra before Ryan Koolwijk, Marcel Ritzmaier and Rens van Eijden were all dismissed in a lively final five minutes.