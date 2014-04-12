Eredivisie Wrap: Roda's survival bid damaged as Twente eye second place

The defeat condemns rock-bottom Roda to either automatic relegation or a play-off as they were swept aside by a Twente outfit still in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League place for next season.

Torgeir Borven got the hosts off to a strong start - scoring twice in the opening 26 minutes - and Kyle Ebecilio found the net shortly after the break to wrap up a convincing victory for Michel Jansen's men, who move a point behind second-placed Feyenoord.

Elsewhere, Cambuur dealt a major blow to Vitesse's hopes of an automatic UEFA Europa League place as they triumphed 4-3 in a thrilling contest.

Kelvin Leerdam struck first for the visitors before scoring at the wrong end following Martijn Barto's equaliser.

Christian Atsu restored parity prior to the break before Bertrand Traore put Vitesse back in front 11 minutes into the second half.

With Vitesse set for an eighth Eredivisie win on the road this term, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Barto scored within five minutes of one another to keep the hosts' slim European hopes alive.

Go Ahead Eagles missed the chance to mathematically secure their top-flight status as they went down 2-0 against Heerenveen at De Adelaarshorst.

Joost van Aken and the prolific Alfred Finnbogason were on target for the visitors, who kept their Europa League push on track.