Eriksen and Schmeichel enjoy Premier League banter

Leicester City and Tottenham are fighting fiercely for the Premier League - in the most unlikely title chase ever - but there is another battle happening between the two off the park between Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel.

The Denmark international team-mates are on opposite sides of the title race, Eriksen with Tottenham and Schmeichel with Leicester, and they have been trading barbs over text.

"I texted Kasper just the other day," Eriksen said.

"I needed him to help me with a table in London. I said, 'Good luck...not,' and he said the same back.

"It's probably funnier to text each other now because of where we are in the league, but it's just normal banter.

"Who'll have the last laugh on text? I hope it's me, but we'll see – there are a few weeks to go."

Leicester have a seven-point advantage over Tottenham heading into Sunday's action.

Just five games remain and Leicester can win the title regardless of what Tottenham do with three wins from their remaining outings, while Eriksen's side will be looking to keep the pressure on.

And Eriksen said he does not believe for a second that Leicester are not thinking about the title, suggesting they might be feeling the pressure more than manager Claudio Ranieri is caring to show.

"They are," he said.

"Of course they are.

"When you are that close and you are coming from the position they are in, of course they will be looking at winning the title.

"That is normal. When talking to the press you say things a little differently."