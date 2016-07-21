Eriksson: Allardyce will do a good job for England

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has backed Sam Allardyce to prove a hit for the national team.

Sunderland boss Allardyce is widely expected to be confirmed as Roy Hodgson's successor on Thursday, tasked with leading England into their 2018 World Cup campaign.

And Eriksson, who guided England to three successive quarter-finals at major tournaments during his five-year stint at the helm, believes Allardyce's wealth of Premier League experience will stand him in good stead.

"Sam has been there for a long, long time and he's done a good job wherever he's been," Eriksson told Sky Sports News.

"He's very organised, so that will be a very organised team I suppose. So why not? Good luck, Sam."

Allardyce helped Sunderland avoid relegation to the Championship last season, but Eriksson believes he may need to alter his style of play depending on the level of the opponent at international level.

"If you take a team from the lower part of the table, you have to adapt what you want to do. You have to defend and be organised or you will go down," he continued.

"So I think it depends on the situation, whether you have a top team, a middle team or a bottom team.

"Many times Sam has managed a team that has been struggling for survival and he has done the job."

Eriksson added: "I don't think Sam needs any advice. I know that for many years he has wanted that job. He knows the English press well and that is the least pleasant part of the job.

"But he will do a good job. I hope so. I'm sure he will."