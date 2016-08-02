Eriksson: Leicester can make an impact in the Champions League

More than two months on from their remarkable Premier League title and it is still hard to believe Leicester City are champions of England, even for former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Leicester completed one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time by defying the odds to clinch Premier League glory.

Ranked 5000-1 outsiders for the title after almost being relegated in 2014-15, Claudio Ranieri's side played like champions throughout the season to finish 10 points clear atop the table.

Reminded about Leicester's stunning rise to the summit of English football, Eriksson – who spent a year in charge from 2010 to 2011 – is already fascinated to see what transpires during the upcoming campaign.

"It was absolutely incredible. I'm very happy for the fans, the club, the owner and some of the players I worked with," the Swede told Omnisport.

"They didn't only win the Premier League, they won it with style and by a lot of points.

"They were by far the best team and it will be very interesting to see if they can repeat it again, which would be even more amazing."

Champions League football will be on display at the King Power Stadium this season as Leicester reap the rewards of their Premier League triumph.

Along with their title defence Leicester will have to manage a more crowded fixture list, but Eriksson believes they can cause a splash in Europe, even without departed midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Eriksson – now in charge of Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG – added: "I think they can make an impact in Europe.

"Most of these players haven't played Champions League before but there is a lot of pressure to play on Sunday and Wednesday or whatever it is, so you have to be very prepared for that.

"For example at SIPG, we have played so many games and travelled so much, so that is one of the reasons we sometimes struggle. We are tired.

"It's tough to play during the week as well."