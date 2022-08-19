Erling Haaland exclusive: "Guardiola didn't have to sell Manchester City to me – he's special"
By Ed McCambridge Contributions from Leo Moynihan published
Manchester City's new weapon Erling Haaland talks to FFT following his big money move to the Premier League
Erling Haaland's desire to leave Borussia Dortmund over the summer sparked all of Europe's top clubs into business mode. Across the continent, elite teams tolled out the red carpet in a bid to win the 22-year-old's signature.
Manchester City eventually won that race, but fans needn't have ever doubted his desire to come to the Etihad. In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, the Norwegian striker explains that the allure of improving himself under Pep Guardiola was all the motivation he needed.
“Well, Pep didn’t have to sell the club to me, that’s for sure,” Haaland tells FFT. “He didn’t have to sell anything. For starters, he’s a special trainer and that was so important to me. We all know what he has done for his clubs, but also for players and for the game in general. That’s something I want to be part of. I think we can have a lot of fun together.”
That Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, also played for City was another key factor in the youngster's decision to swap Dortmund for Manchester. Erling was born in England, and grew up a massive fan of the Citizens. That was long before the major investment of City's Abu Dhabi owners, however, and, clearly, a lot has changed since then.
“It’s huge,” Haaland says of the club now. “The facilities around us, the staff, the people around the club, it’s a huge organisation. It’s a very professional club, it does everything in a good way to help the players which I really like.”
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
