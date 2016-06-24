ES Setif disqualified from CAF Champions League

ES Setif have been disqualified from the CAF Champions League after crowd trouble marred their Group B match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Algerian side Setif were trailing 2-0 at the Stade du 8 Mai 1945 when the match was abandoned in the closing stages.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) noted a "pitch invasion as well as numerous throws of missiles, stones, bottles, and firecrackers, provoking a certain number of injured spectators and members of the security forces".

Setif have subsequently been kicked out of the competition, with the result against Sundowns, and their future fixtures, cancelled.

"The CAF Organizing Committee for the Inter-Clubs Competitions decided to apply the provisions of Chapter XII para 3 and considered ES Setif loser and eliminated from the competition without prejudice to any other sanctions that may be imposed by CAF Disciplinary Board," a CAF statement said.

Sundowns will remain in Group B alongside Zamalek and Enyimba, two of which will still qualify for the next round.