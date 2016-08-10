Espanyol complete Demichelis deal

Veteran defender Martin Demichelis has sealed a LaLiga return by joining Espanyol on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has been on the search for a new club since he was released by Manchester City at the end of last season and has been snapped up by Quique Sanchez Flores' side.

Demichelis will be presented to the media and supporters on Thursday.

Having started his career with River Plate in his native Argentina, Demichelis' career has included spells at Bayern Munich, Malaga, Atletico Madrid and City.

He has won the Bundesliga and Premier League, and been on the losing side in the final of both the Champions League and World Cup.