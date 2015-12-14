Espanyol sack head coach Sergio

Espanyol have confirmed that Sergio Gonzalez has been sacked as the club's head coach.

The Catalan club have won just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions and Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo has left them 12th in La Liga after 15 matches.

Sergio, who took charge of the first team in 2014 after a spell as head coach of Espanyol B, was dismissed following a meeting of the board of directors on Monday, while assistant Diego Ribera and fitness coach Miquel Gomila have also left.

"RCD Espanyol is grateful to Sergio Gonzalez for his dedication to the first team and wish him the best in both his professional career and on a personal level," read a club statement. "For the club and its supporters, Sergio will always be a benchmark for commitment and esteem."

The former Spain international, who lifted the Copa del Rey as a player with Espanyol in 2000, guided the club to 10th in La Liga last season.

Another ex-Espanyol player, Constantin Galca, is one of the favourites to succeed Sergio as head coach.