Essien scotches talk of Chelsea exit

After enduring a turbulent season with Chelsea, the Ghanaian international has been touted as one of the players who could leave the Premier League runners up as the club look to overhaul their playing staff.

Refusing to acknowledge the reports, Essien reiterated that he isn’t fazed about the rumours and intends to fulfil his contract.

“I do not care about the rumours, I am calm. Nobody from Chelsea has told me anything and I have a contract with them.”

Continuing to express his desire to remain a part of this close-knit Chelsea team, the 28-year-old explained how the continuity in Blues squad year after year has helped build a “natural” understanding between the players.

“We have known each other a long time and we know what the other players are thinking – that's a great thing for us and it shows on the pitch,” he explained.

“Things come natural to us, we don't have to think about it. When one of us has the ball he knows exactly what his team-mates are going to be doing.”

Essien continued to describe the unity between Chelsea players and how it manifests itself on the pitch.

“We defend together, we attack together - that's teamwork. It's good for us that we have kept the same players because we're used to each other now.”

Essien is now entering his seventh season with Chelsea and since his move from Lyon in 2005 has amassed over 200 appearances for the London based club.

