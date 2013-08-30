Eto'o delighted with 'dream' Chelsea move

The 32-year-old striker's illustrious career has included successful spells in both Spain and Italy with Barcelona and Inter respectively.

Eto'o has won La Liga three times, Serie A, the UEFA Champions League on three occasions and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as steering Cameroon to two Africa Cup of Nations titles.

The four-time African Player of the Year is now relishing the chance of playing in England under Jose Mourinho, his former manager at Inter.

"I've had a couple of opportunities to come to England before, including the first time Jose was here, but it didn't work out for one reason or another," Eto'o told Chelsea's official website.

"Since that time, I have had a career where I have been lucky enough to win a lot of trophies in different countries, but one of my last dreams as a professional is to come and play in England and see if I can have the same success as in my previous clubs.

"I don't see it as a final challenge, but to have a good time, enjoy my football, and have success with this team."

Eto'o has penned a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge following his transfer from Anzhi Makhachkala.

When asked whether he is eyeing a longer stay at Chelsea, he added: "This is the thing that least preoccupies me.

"It's something to talk about later, both sides need to be happy but importantly the club needs to be happy with me before they even ask my opinion on that."