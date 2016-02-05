Eto’o: Mourinho’s fun, kind and friendly

Having previously worked together during Inter Milan’s Treble season of 2009/10, the Special One signed Eto’o from Anji Makhachkala in 2013.

Despite scoring 12 goals - including a hat-trick against Manchester United - Eto’o’s one-year contract wasn’t renewed by the Blues, with his time in West London arguably overshadowed by comments Mourinho made suggesting the striker may have been a little older than his professed age of 32.

Nevertheless, Cameroon’s record scorer, who now plys his trade in Turkey for Antalyaspor and has scored 13 times in 19 league appearances this season, remains unfazed by the remarks and insists Mourinho is still his friend.

“I may be 50 years old but I'm still scoring!" Eto'o says in the March 2016 issue of FourFourTwo. "Jose is my friend and he always will be. I don’t think it is right to fall out with anybody because of these little things. We had so many good memories together, and they are all very precious for me.

"What he said didn’t hurt me because I know he’s a good person – anyway, I may be old but I score more than all the youngsters! What happened to Jose this season was a surprise. It was a big loss for Chelsea. Mourinho is very different to what you see in the media. He is fun, kind and friendly.”

Playing in the Premier League is an experience that every player must have. Why did I leave Everton? I couldn’t get into the team!

After being released by Chelsea, Eto’o spent six months with Everton, where he scored against his former club on his debut. Although his stay in England was relativity short, he believes the league possesses the best fans in the world.

“It’s an amazing league, with the best fans in the world,” he says.

“They always cheer, whether you’re winning or losing; they respect the game and the players, and they know so much about football.

"My career wouldn’t have been complete if I hadn’t played there, because playing in the Premier League is an experience that every player must have.

“Why did I leave Everton? Because I couldn’t get into the team! I can’t belong to any club if I am not wearing its shirt.”

