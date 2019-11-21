Euromillions winner Weir takes receipt of new Jags

New Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir has encouraged the Jags support to get on board after completing his takeover of the club.

The EuroMillions winner has secured a majority shareholding in the Firhill outfit and has now promised to give the 55 per cent shareholding directly to fans group Thistle For Ever by no later than March next year.

Weir and his ex-wife Christine won £161million on the transnational lottery in 2011 and he has already invested significant sums into the club and their youth academy.

But he now wants to make sure the club are controlled long-term by the fans who cherish the Jags most.

Weir said: “I am grateful to the majority shareholding group and Firhill Developments Ltd for working with Three Black Cats (TBC) to pave the way for the exciting prospect of fan ownership for Thistle. I will ensure that the trust they are placing in me is not misplaced.

“Thistle For Ever planted the thought of fan ownership as a real option in my mind. From there, TBC has taken the dream and is turning it in to a reality. But this has all happened quicker than anyone might have anticipated.

“That’s why I have offered a three-to-four-month window for fans to get everything in place before handing over shares. They want to get it right and I want to be sure that when the new entity is operational, there is a structure there that will allow for a smooth transfer of ownership.

“This is a major financial commitment on my part as fan owners will not need to repay a penny – but I believe this gives fan ownership the best possible start.

“There will be a further announcement later about the members of the interim board and, subsequent to that, in relation to my funding of the Thistle Weir Youth Academy.

“Today is a great day for a club that means everything to me. I hope that fans can get behind this exciting development. They talk about Thistle being their club – and now it really will be.”