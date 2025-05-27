Matheus Cunha buys Wolves team-mates Rolex watches ahead of Manchester United medical

Matheus Cunha has gifted Rolex watches to two of his Wolves team-mates amid speculation he is close to joining Manchester United.

Cunha, who is set to leave Molinuex this summer, will complete a £62.5m move and become only the third signing of the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford.

With only dotting the i's and crossing the t's left to do, the 26-year-old has already delivered parting gifts to some of his Wolves pals, all but confirming his exit.

Matheus Cunha has been Wolves' standout performer this season (Image credit: Alamy)

With a five-year contract reported, INEOS have quickly moved to complete a deal for Cunha, with it thought his £62.5m release clause will be paid in instalments over two years.

Cunha's fellow Brazilian team-mates Joao Gomes and Andre revealed on social media that they had been given Rolex watches by the former Atletico Madrid man, with an apparent departing message.

Wolves duo Joao Gomes and Andre revealed they had been gifted Rolex watches from Cunha (Image credit: Instagram.com/joaogomes.01)

"Thank you for all the moments, you will always be in my heart," Cunha wrote to Gomes, as shared on Instagram recently. "I will always be in love with you and your family. I love you."

Gomes shared the image of the Rolex box and the message he received from Cunha. "I promised we wouldn't be relegated and he promised a Rolex!! A man of his word," Gomes said.

"This is worth a lot!! It is more valuable than any trophy or title, a sincere friendship. I love you my big friend, straight talk. Thanks for everything my bro."

Additionally, Gomes also shared footage of Andre discovering his Rolex in the Wolves changing room before hugging Cunha in a candid moment. "He got involved in our agreement and nothing fairer than receiving one too @andre I love you brother," Gomes wrote.

Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes have struck up quite the bond at Molineux (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cunha is widely expected to acquire the number 10 shirt at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford attracting interest from Aston Villa and Barcelona this summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for Cunha makes perfect sense for Manchester United, especially given his age and Premier League pedigree and just 26.