European absence a huge help, says Hazard

Eden Hazard feels Chelsea's failure to qualify for European football is proving a huge advantage in the Premier League title race.

After finishing 10th in a miserable 2015-16 season, Chelsea are not in the Champions League or Europa League this time around – unlike the majority of their rivals for domestic glory.

Manager Antonio Conte has consistently stated he would prefer to be playing in the Champions League, although recently acknowledged the extra time he can spend with his players has been a boost.

And Hazard is certainly seeing the positives over having the chance to prepare for domestic matches, with second-placed Liverpool another team seemingly benefiting.

"It's good," Hazard, who played as Chelsea made it seven straight top-flight wins by beating Tottenham, told reporters.

"We have one week to prepare for the game and at the end of the week we know what to do when we play.

"Last year, we were just doing recovery so we weren't always ready for the game, but that's not the case now. We are concentrating on the opposition during the week and give everything.

"We do lots of tactical work and video work, it depends who we are playing. We do everything to be prepared."

Chelsea have a crunch away game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their next game on Saturday.