Evans: WBA can qualify for Europe

West Brom recruit Jonny Evans believes the Midlands club can qualify for Europe within the next two years.

Evans swapped Manchester United for West Brom on a four-year deal last month and the Northern Ireland defender is already dreaming big.

Tony Pulis helped WBA finish 13th in the Premier League last season, having arrived at The Hawthorns with the club hovering above just a point above the relegation zone.

And Evans feels WBA can now realistically target bigger and better things.

"Any team from last year, when the manager came in, I think West Brom were around the relegation zone," he told Sky Sports.

"I think having survived that, you want to push on and get into the top 10, maybe even if things go well this year reaching Europe - or maybe that can come next year."

WBA - 12th in the standings after six matches - host Everton on Monday.