Evergrande face Jeonbuk in AFC Champions League

The Chinese side, who completed a remarkable double this year by lifting both their domestic title and the continental crown, were pitted against their Korean rivals for the second straight campaign at the draw on Tuesday.

Marcello Lippi's men lifted the Champions League trophy last month after a two-legged victory over Seoul, becoming the first Chinese outfit in 23 years to win Asia's premier club competition.

A 1-1 draw at the Tianhe Stadium in the second leg was enough to edge Evergrande to victory on away goals, after a 2-2 scoreline in the first encounter.

They were held on both occasions by Jeonbuk - the 2006 winners - last season, with a 1-1 draw in Korea followed by a 0-0 stalemate in the return.

The pair will have to wait to find out their remaining Group G opponents, however, with the Japanese cup winners set to be decided in January and a play-off deciding the final team.

Elsewhere, 2011 winners Al Sadd of Qatar were drawn alongside Al Ahli of the UAE, Saudi side Al Hilal and Iran's Sepahan in Group D, while Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia - who have won the competition twice - will meet Al Ain of the UAE, Iran's Tractorsazi Tabriz and an as yet undecided play-off winner in Group C.

In the East section, Australians Western Sydney Wanderers face China's Guizhou Renhe and K League runners-up Ulsan, as well as a J-League side yet to be confirmed.

The 2014 AFC Champions League draw:



WEST

GROUP A

Esteghlal (Iran), Al Rayyan (Qatar), Al Jazira (UAE), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia)

GROUP B

Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia), Foolad Khouzestan (Iran), Winner of play-off (West), Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan)

GROUP C

Al Ain (UAE), Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Tractorsazi Tabriz (Iran), Winner of play-off (West)

GROUP D

Al Sadd (Qatar), Al Ahli (UAE), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Sepahan (Iran)



EAST

GROUP E

Pohang Steelers (South Korea), Buriram United (Thailand), Shandong Luneng (China), J-League 3rd place (Japan)

GROUP F

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan), Central Coast Mariners (Australia), Seoul (South Korea), Winner of play-off (East)

GROUP G

Guangzhou Evergrande (China), Knockout champion (Japan), Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea), Winner of play-off (East)

GROUP H

Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia), Guizhou Renhe (China), J-League runner-up (Japan), Ulsan (South Korea)